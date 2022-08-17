Financial Analysis: Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Katapult shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California First Leasing and Katapult’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.37 $36.23 million N/A N/A Katapult $303.11 million 0.50 $21.21 million $0.04 38.26

Risk & Volatility

California First Leasing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Katapult.

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for California First Leasing and Katapult, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Katapult 0 2 0 0 2.00

Katapult has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.76%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48% Katapult 2.30% -88.28% -18.90%

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

