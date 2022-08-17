Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,190,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 16,341,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171,904.0 days.
Finnair Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FNNNF remained flat at $0.43 on Wednesday. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.
About Finnair Oyj
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finnair Oyj (FNNNF)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.