Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,190,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 16,341,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171,904.0 days.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FNNNF remained flat at $0.43 on Wednesday. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 60 aircraft, which included 25 wide-body and 35 narrowbody aircraft. In addition, it provides technical, catering, and financial business services.

