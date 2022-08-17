Fintel (LON:FNTL) Shares Up 0.1%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 194.50 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 189.75 ($2.29). 53,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 92,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.50 ($2.29).

Fintel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 207.75. The stock has a market cap of £194.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.75.

Get Fintel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neil Martin Stevens bought 17,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £35,249.37 ($42,592.28). In related news, insider Neil Martin Stevens purchased 17,537 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £35,249.37 ($42,592.28). Also, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins purchased 17,942 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £34,089.80 ($41,191.16). Insiders bought a total of 60,479 shares of company stock worth $11,808,917 over the last quarter.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.