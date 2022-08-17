Firo (FIRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.92 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00011988 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and $7.88 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,366.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,835.93 or 0.07857011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00171759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00258142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00721670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00573168 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,393,931 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.