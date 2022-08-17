First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 2nd

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

First Hawaiian has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.1 %

FHB stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.