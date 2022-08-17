First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.