First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

