First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1,349.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 188,814 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,324,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $886,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,763,000 after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

