First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

