First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,342 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 724,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.