First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

