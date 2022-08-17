First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.98.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.50. 921,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,359. The stock has a market cap of C$16.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

