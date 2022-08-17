First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSLR. Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

First Solar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $116.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

