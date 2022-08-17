First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FGM stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.