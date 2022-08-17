First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $27.17. 691,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,834,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000.

