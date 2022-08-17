First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 62,529 shares.The stock last traded at $109.14 and had previously closed at $110.55.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,819,000 after buying an additional 36,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 64.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,338,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

