First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FLN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.