First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 13.6% in July

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FMHI opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

