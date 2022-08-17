First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 13.6% in July

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
FMHI opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.