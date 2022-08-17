Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fiserv by 22.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $108.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,077. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

About Fiserv

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

