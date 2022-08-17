Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Buys 300 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838,321 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,188,000 after purchasing an additional 240,970 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,756,000 after purchasing an additional 491,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 301,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,837,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $65.41.

