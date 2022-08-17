Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 633,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,420 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $119,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 320,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Shares of J traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,832. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average is $131.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

