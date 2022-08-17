Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $702,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $175.24. The stock had a trading volume of 472,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,058,326. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.77. The stock has a market cap of $470.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.