Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Cut by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $38,395,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

