Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

NYSE:FVRR traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,334. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.86. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $210.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fiverr International by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVRR. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

