Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Fiverr International Stock Performance
NYSE:FVRR traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,334. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.86. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $210.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on FVRR. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
