Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,010,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Flex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Flex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Flex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 252,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flex has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

