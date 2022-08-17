Folgory Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $16,858.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $16,858.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,026.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00128830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

