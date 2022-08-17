FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FONAR Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FONR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. FONAR has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on FONR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

