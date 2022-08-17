Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 658,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

Shares of Foresight Autonomous stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,101. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous ( NASDAQ:FRSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

