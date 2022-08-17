Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 13,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fortis has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

