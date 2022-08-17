Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Fortis Trading Up 0.7 %

FTS opened at C$61.11 on Wednesday. Fortis has a one year low of C$54.73 and a one year high of C$65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.96.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.01 per share, with a total value of C$58,013.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

