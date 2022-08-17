FortKnoxster One Day Trading Volume Reaches $231,691.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $231,691.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

