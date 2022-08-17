Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 328,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FET traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.21. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

