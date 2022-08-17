FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $11.61

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $12.09. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 17,709 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,785,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,751,000 after buying an additional 79,629 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth about $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,830,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 130,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,450,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 506,003 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

