FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Update

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

FREY traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 1,394,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,117. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

