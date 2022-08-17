Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.86

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 55497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Frontline Trading Up 6.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.78 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

