FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Position Raised by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.00. 1,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,908. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.35. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.