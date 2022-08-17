Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Shares Down 4.4%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 104,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 165,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $62.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,871,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

