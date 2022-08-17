Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09). 32,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 24,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.03).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £23.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.