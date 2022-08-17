FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 191,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FVCB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Trading Down 0.9 %

About FVCBankcorp

NASDAQ:FVCB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,619. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $275.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.