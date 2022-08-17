FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 191,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FVCB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
FVCBankcorp Trading Down 0.9 %
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
