FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for Cyclerion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CYCN opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.62.

Institutional Trading of Cyclerion Therapeutics

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 153,519 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

