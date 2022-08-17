FY2022 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get CT Real Estate Investment alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.