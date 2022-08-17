FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Lifted by Analyst

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gossamer Bio in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.73) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.02). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 2.9 %

GOSS opened at $13.84 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter bought 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 138,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

