FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

CNK opened at $17.57 on Monday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

