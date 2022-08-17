FY2023 EPS Estimates for Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docebo in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Docebo Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.