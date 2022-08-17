FY2024 Earnings Forecast for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issued By Oppenheimer

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will earn ($2.84) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 225.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

