FY2027 EPS Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDNA opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

