Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Earnings Results

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.
GMDA stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
