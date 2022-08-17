Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.31 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.75.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

