Gary Bullard Purchases 4,000 Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 655 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,657.81).

Gooch & Housego Trading Down 20.4 %

GHH opened at GBX 659 ($7.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 887.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 927.96. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 627.72 ($7.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,469.15 ($17.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.02 million and a P/E ratio of 4,577.78.

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.78%.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

