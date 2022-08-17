GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GasLog Partners Price Performance

NYSE:GLOP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. 350,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,487. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $329.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

GasLog Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

